SALT LAKE CITY — A new Funko Pop toy of Tony Stark might hint at how the Avengers squad might take on Thanos in “Avengers: Endgame.”

A Reddit user posted a photo of a new Funko Pop figurine of Stark, which shows him wearing a new costume and a wristwatch. That latter item has people speculating about what the Avengers might be up to in the upcoming film.

Reddit users speculate that the watch might be a device that can help the Avengers time travel back to when Thanos started his assault and reset the timeline, according to Uproxx.

Set photos: According to ComicBook.com, other characters in the upcoming “Endgame” film — like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans) — have also been seen wearing the same device.

Time travel: The usage of time travel isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility for “Endgame.” After all, actor Samuel L. Jackson sort of let it slip that the Captain Marvel character would use time travel, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.

Toys: There have been multiple leaked toysfor “Avengers: Endgame” that have caused speculation among fans about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, toy figures of the Hulk pointed to a fan theory. Meanwhile, toys for Captain America and War Machine also hinted at the future of the “Endgame” plot.

For now, it’s important to exercise caution with the device.

“The possibilities are truly endless, and Marvel definitely hasn’t thrown Fitbits on their superheroes for fun,” according to Uproxx. "These watches mean something, or Marvel’s simply messing with us, which is also totally possible.”