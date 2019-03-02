SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines decided to share their smart sleeper bassinet with an expectant mother they met on Instagram.

The “Fixer Upper” couple posted a photo of the bassinet on Instagram. They highlighted how their 8-month-old baby Crew had outgrown the smart sleeper device, called the Snoo Sack.

“Uh oh … what happens when they outgrow the #snoo??” Chip Gaines wrote.

Expectant mother Kelly Claggett responded.

“Sell it to me!!” Kelly wrote on Instagram. “After 12 years, my husband and I are FINALLY expecting!!”

Chip Gaines was quick to respond. “We’re excited for you. Let’s get her set up,” he said, tagging his assistant.

A fellow commenter wrote, “this is the most generous thing I have witnessed in a very long (time). I am literally bawling. Oh my, I needed to know that there are truly amazing people out there. I have two little ones under 2 and I am just starting two home businesses and my faith in humanity was growing weary. Thank you for restoring it.”

Device: The Snoo Sack sleeper gives babies a chance to sleep on their backs throughout the night. The bassinet meets a lot of safety requirements from the American Academy of Pediatrics, according to People magazine.