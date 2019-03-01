WASHINGTON — The No. 19 BYU gymnastics team placed first after scoring a 196.500 in its tri-meet at George Washington on Friday night.

BYU was followed by George Washington with a 195.325 for second place and Maryland at 194.825.

Shannon Evans scored a 39.425 in the all-around to claim a share of the meet title. Evans also took first place for her performances on bars and floor while Helody Cyrenne earned the highest score on beam.

The Cougars started the meet on floor as Evans led the way with a 9.850. She was followed by Abby Boden's 9.800 while Abbey Miner and Briana Pearson tallied a 9.775, respectively. Sadie Miner earned a 9.750 and Brittney Vitkauskas closed out the scoring with a 9.650. The Cougars posted a 48.950 to take the lead after one rotation.

On vault, BYU scored a 48.975 as Miner posted a 9.850 to lead the team and Evans followed with a 9.800. Cheyenne Hill, Haley Pitou and Angel Zhong recorded a 9.775 apiece while Avery Bennet received a 9.700. After two rotations, the Cougars stayed on top with a 97.925.

In the third rotation, BYU earned a 49.325 on the uneven bars to keep its lead. Evans led the way with a 9.950 and Cyrenne tallied a 9.900. Natasha Marsh and Boden each earned a 9.875 while Zhong scored a 9.725 and Pitou rounded it out with a 9.700.

The Cougars ended the meet on beam with a 49.250. Cyrenne led the team with a career-best 9.900 and was closely followed by Miner's 9.875. Boden, Evans and Marsh each posted a 9.825 and Hill added a 9.775, respectively.

The Cougars continue on the road as they travel to Boise State for a Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference meet. It will take place on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. MST.