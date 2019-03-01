The regular season for women's basketball concluded, on the road, at Dixie State. A 63-60 loss to the Trailblazers sees the Griffins finish second in the standings with a 17-5 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) record and a 19-7 overall record.

The two teams were pretty much even through three quarters of play. The home team ended the first quarter with a 1-point lead and held on to the lead through the second quarter. The Griffins scored 18 points for a 2-point lead going into the final quarter.

The Griffins increased their lead to 6 in the first couple of minutes of the fourth quarter. Dixie State hit a three for the lead with 6:07 remaining. Westminster couldn't get the ball to drop through the hoop and finished with only 3 points over the final six minutes of the game. Senior Sicilee William's shot from near mid-court looked like it might go in but it bounced off the iron for the Dixie State win.

Williams led the team with 13 points and made 6-17 from the field. Sophomore Kaitlin Toluono was just 2 points behind with 11. She led the team with nine rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Junior Olivia Ellis and senior Denise Gonzalez each scored 10 points and led the team with four assists each.

The Griffins have a short break over the weekend before returning to action in the first round of the RMAC tournament on Tuesday. As the second seed Westminster will host Western State at 7 p.m. at the Behnken Field House.