The BYU women’s tennis team suffered a disappointing 6-1 loss to Arizona at the Hopson Tennis Center on Friday.

"The girls struggled to adjust to outdoor play, and today we made too many unforced errors," said head coach Holly Parkinson Hasler. "We had a slow start in all three doubles and it's tough to go into the singles down 0-1. Everyone is pumped for tomorrow and eager to bounce back against UNLV ready to fight."

Polina Malykh claimed the only Cougar win of the day at the No. 3 singles position with a straight set 7-5, 6-3 victory against Arizona’s Marie Van Aelst. Malykh’s win extended her singles record for the 2019 season to 5-2.

BYU is now 4-3 on the season, while the Wildcats improved their record to 6-3.

Arizona took the lead when they won the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches back-to-back, claiming the first point up for grabs. Kate Cusick and Anastasia Abramyan suffered a 6-2 loss to Arizona’s Emma Wilson and Sophia Thomas. BYU’s Malykh and Madeline Almeida then fell to the Wildcats’ Gitte Heynemans and Camila Wesbrooks, 6-3. In No. 3 doubles, duo Samantha Smith and Taylah Beckman left an unfinished match in the lead at 6-5.

To start singles, the Cougars’ Cusick lost in the No. 1 position, 2-6, 1-6, against Arizona’s Wilson. In No. 6 singles, senior Beckman suffered a 4-6,1-6 loss to the Wildcats’ Csenge Furak, 4-6, 1-6. BYU’s Abramyan was then defeated 1-6, 5-7 after battling to try and win the second set against Arizona’s Wesbrooks in No. 2 singles. The Cougars’ Almeida was also bested in No. 4 singles against the Wildcats’ Talya Zandberg, 4-6, 2-6.

BYU’s Smith fought to claim the No. 5 singles point, taking the first set 6-4 against Arizona’s Heynemans. However, Smith’s effort was bested as she lost the next two sets 2-6, 2-6.

The Cougars return to the Hopson Tennis Center on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. MST to battle the UNLV Rebels.

