“A MOTHER’S PRAYER,” by Linda K. Burton, illustrated by Jennifer L. Meyer, Deseret Book, $17.99, 32 pages (nf)

Based on a true story from former Relief Society general president Sister Linda K. Burton’s family history, “A Mother’s Prayer” shares the story of faith, prayer and an unexpected miracle for the Kjar family in a wintery 1874 Denmark.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sister Linda K. Burton, former Relief Society general president

Told from the perspective of 10-year-old Joseph Kjar, whose father was in the hospital and his pregnant mother worked to provide for him and his four siblings.

He senses his mother is worried about something and after bedtime, he slips out of bed to find her crying as she was praying.

The family is several months behind in rent and the landlord is asking for balance or for them to move. The family prays together and afterwards, Mother Kjar received the answer that the Lord will help them.

The next day, which was too snowy for the children to go to school, a man comes to their door. Fearful that he is a policeman sent by the landlord, they soon discover it’s the miracle they needed from a very unexpected source.

It’s a heartfelt and incredible story with many ways to apply it. There is a list at the end book of suggestions for family activities to apply the story, including suggestions about prayer, family history and how to recognize spiritual experiences.

Jennifer L. Meyer’s illustrations share the emotions of young Joseph and the family’s plight along with her use of light toward the end of the book as the family receives their unexpected visitor and shares their gratitude and their mother’s instruction to remember their experiences.

There is more text than in a typical picture book, making it one that’s likely better suited for stronger young readers or to be read aloud as a family by an older sibling or adult.

Sister Burton served as the Relief Society general president from 2012 to 2017. She and her husband, Craig, are the parents of six and grandparents of 30.