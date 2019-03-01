RENO, Nev. — Utah State women's basketball (13-14, 8-8 Mountain West) looks to continue its two-game win streak at Nevada (10-16, 6-9 MW) on Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. MST, at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

Saturday's game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through Sidearm, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State leads Nevada 18-12 in the all-time series, including a 79-76 double-overtime win in January. This season, Nevada is averaging 64.8 points per game, while shooting 39.9 percent (631-of-1,582) from the field, 24.3 percent (105-of-385) from behind the arc and 68.9 percent (319-of-463) at the free-throw line. A pair of players average double figures in scoring in senior guard Jade Redmon with 14.9 points per game and senior forward Terae Briggs with 14.0 per game. Briggs also leads the team on the glass with 8.0 rebounds per game, while junior guard Camariah King leads with 2.1 assists per game.

Defensively, Nevada allows 68.0 points per game as opponents are shooting 43.8 percent (673-of-1,538) from the floor, 31.3 percent (140-of-447) from long range and 67.7 percent (281-of-415) at the free-throw line. Briggs leads the team in blocks and steals with 0.8 and 1.6 per game, respectively.

Utah State has won three of its last four games and is averaging 61.9 points per game, while shooting 40.3 percent (644-of-1,599) from the field, 30.6 percent (140-of-458) from behind the 3-point line and 70.3 percent (244-of-347) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the Aggies with a double-double average of 15.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads in assists with 5.3 per game. West needs just 19 more assists to tie for first in career assists in program history.

Defensively, opponents average 59.9 points per game against the Aggies, while shooting 38.3 percent (570-of-1,488) from the floor, 30.6 percent (148-of-483) from behind the arc and 72.7 percent (330-of-454) at the charity stripe. Dufficy leads the team in steals with 1.6 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.3 per game.