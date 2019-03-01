LOGAN — Knowing that the Wolf Pack would almost certainly be ranked, many Aggie basketball fans have had Saturday night’s game against No. 12 Nevada circled on their calendars since last fall.

What they didn’t anticipate, however, was that the showdown at the Spectrum might just decide who ends up winning the Mountain West Conference regular season title.

“Maybe we were the joke when we talked about winning the Mountain West a long time ago,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “It’s always funny until you do it, right?

“We haven’t done that — we’ve still got a long ways to go — but we do control our destiny, and we’re in position to see what we can do.”

Far and away the favorite to end up as Mountain West champs for the third straight season, Nevada (26-2, 13-2) has suffered only two bumps in the road so far this year: an 85-58 loss at New Mexico on Jan. 5, and a 65-57 setback at San Diego State on Feb. 20.

" You look at their roster, and they’re the antithesis of what we are; they’re just loaded with seniors, and they’re super hungry. They’ve been down this road before. " Utah State coach Craig Smith, on Nevada

But in the first year under Smith’s guidance, the Aggies (23-6, 13-3) continue to make a mockery out of preseason prognostications that had them slotted for ninth place, and find themselves just a half-game out of first place heading into Saturday’s game.

“I’ve always said that I don’t think that those preseason polls matter, and Coach Smith has done a great job,” Nevada head coach Eric Musselman said of the Aggies, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 13 games. “They’re a really smart team, they execute really well, they rebound the ball very well and their place has always been a hard place to play for the last 20 years. And because they’re playing good basketball, they have really good crowds. It will be a sellout.

“The good thing is, we’ve played in other buildings that have been sold out basically all year. We’ll go into that environment, it will be two really good teams playing and we’ll see what happens.”

Even with a victory in front of a sold-out crowd at the Spectrum, Utah State will likely still have some work to do at Colorado State (12-16, 7-8) on March 5 in order to grab at least a share of the Mountain West title. But upending a ranked opponent in the Spectrum for the first time since Stew Morrill guided the Aggies to a 79-77 overtime win over No. 10 Nevada in 2007 would certainly help USU’s at-large resume for the NCAA Tournament.

Meanwhile, Nevada still has a road game at Air Force (12-15, 7-8) on March 5 before wrapping up the regular season at home against San Diego State (18-10, 10-5) on March 9.

“They’re really good,” Smith said of the Wolf Pack. “They’re the defending Mountain West champs, they made the Sweet 16 last year and they have it all.

“They have size, they have great guard play and they can score it inside. They’re well coached ... and they can mismatch you — they can play super big, or they can play super small — there’s just nothing they don’t have. And they’re much better defensively this year than last year, which is scary.”

Interestingly, the league’s two two teams are first and second in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Nevada is tops in scoring at 81.5 ppg to Utah State’s 78.3 ppg, while the Aggies lead in the Mountain West in scoring defense at 65.5 ppg to the Pack’s 66.2 ppg.

AP Nevada forwards Cody Martin (11) and twin brother Caleb react after a big basket against New Mexico in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Of course, Nevada also boasts one of the most experienced and talented trios in the nation in senior forwards/twin brothers Caleb Martin (19.4 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and Cody Martin (11.2 ppg, 5.3 apg) and swingman Jordan Caroline (18.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg).

In Nevada’s 89-73 victory over UNLV Wednesday in Reno, that threesome combined for 69 of the Pack’s 89 points.

“Our big three played great,” Musselman said of the win over the Rebels. “And when our big three play really good, we are a phenomenal basketball team. ... We need those three to play very well in Logan on Saturday night.”

Nevada dominated Utah State in Reno back on Jan. 2, winning 79-42, despite Caleb Martin only scoring seven points and fouling out after just 21 minutes. The Wolf Pack shot just 39.3 percent as a team, but the Aggies were far worse, connecting on a season-low 26.2 percent of their field goal attempts.

“You look at their roster, and they’re the antithesis of what we are; they’re just loaded with seniors, and they’re super hungry. They’ve been down this road before,” Smith said of the rematch. His game plan?

"Control the controllables, keep it sound and simple, and then hang around. Hang around and see if we can find a way to win.”

Aggies on the air

No. 12 Nevada (26-2, 13-2) at Utah State (23-6, 13-3)