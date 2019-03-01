SALT LAKE CITY — A tax reform bill backed by Gov. Gary Herbert and GOP legislative leaders is headed to the House floor following its first hearing Friday, which lasted more than two hours.

The 12-2 vote by members of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee to advance HB441 came despite testimony from a number of business representatives concerned about the impact of the services they sell being subject to sales taxes.

"This is scaring the daylights out of me," said Jim Ferrin, an investment adviser who used to serve in the Legislature. Ferrin said he would end up having to pay the taxes himself because of the existing contracts with his 300 clients.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Lobbyists discuss the GOP leadership-backed tax reform bill during a meeting of House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2019.

He called what would be a 3.1 percent state sales tax on his services "an enormous tax on my net revenues" and told the committee, "You wondered who are the losers? That’s me."

Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, said the bill that broadens the shrinking sales tax base while lowering the current 4.7 percent state sales tax rate and cutting income taxes would actually reduce the tax burden for a typical Utah family by $664.

"To me, that's important and that's significant," he said, given the magnitude of the changes in the bill that only became public late Wednesday night after months of work by a group that included senators and the governor's budget officials.

Kristin Cox, executive director of the Governor's Office of Management and Budget, said she didn't see any obvious winners or losers in the bill. She said taxing services was "very difficult, but it is absolutely necessary and the right thing for this state."

Quinn expressed frustration after hearing multiple people suggest the bill was being rushed through the legislative session that ends March 14 and should instead be considered over the interim before the 2020 Legislature.

"Let me translate that for you. Kill it, that's what that means. It doesn't mean to study this further. It means we want to stop the bill," he said, adding that the same people rarely want to wait when they're requesting appropriations.

"I've been getting the crap kicked out of me for the last six months on this bill, so I'm tired of hearing about the fact that we haven't given this careful consideration. We have," Quinn said.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Roger Tew, senior policy adviser with the Utah League of Cities and Towns, discusses the GOP leadership-backed tax reform bill during a meeting of House Revenue and Taxation Standing Committee at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 1, 2019.

He said many of those who testified represented "incredibly profitable businesses."

During the public testimony, Brian Hollien, president of Morris Murdock Travel, described the bill as having a "draconian" effect on his business, which operates on a slim profit margin.

Hollien said he's already competing with tens of thousands of travel companies worldwide selling the same cruises and other vacation options. He said adding sales taxes to his prices would send Utah customers to out-of-state operators.

Quinn, however, made a point of telling the committee that the tax still would have to be paid on purchases made by Utahns whether it is a Utah company selling a service or one in another state.

Hollien said later that's "just naive, because these companies are not going to tack on the Utah sales tax."

Other groups testifying included attorneys and broadcasters, who face a sales tax on advertising production.

Attorney Mario Arras said he already has to turn away some clients unable to afford legal representation, a situation that will become worse if sales taxes are added to the cost.

Either public defenders would need to be available to more people at a greater cost to taxpayers, Arras said, or those with limited means "will be forced to defend themselves against the awesome, life-wrecking power of the state."

Steve Evans, a Vernal radio-station owner and a former chamber of commerce president, labeled the bill "a job killer" and said it would hurt the oil and gas drilling industry as well as broadcasters.