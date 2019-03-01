SANDY — Nick Rimando will retire after this season, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

"It's time for me to step away & start my next adventure," the longtime Real Salt Lake goalkeeper said. "This game has given me so much, that it's hard to put in words what this announcement means to me as I reflect on all the people & moments that have helped me reach this point."

"I'm truly grateful for how long I've played."

This is Rimando's 20th season in Major League Soccer; he's played for the Miami Fusion, DC United and RSL since the 2007 season.

The 5-foot-10 goalkeeper is already the MLS's all-time leader in saves (1,630), shutouts (144), wins (209) and games (485). He's also been awarded the MLS save of the year award in 2012 and 2013, been an MLS All-Star five times and was the MLS Cup MVP in 2009. He also won a title with DC United.

RSL and Rimando begin the 2019 season on Saturday at Houston Dynamo at 4 p.m. MST.

"As always I'm looking forward to competing & giving everything I can to the club & RSL's supporters, let's make this final go around the most memorable," he said on Twitter.