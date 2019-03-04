Our sense of smell allows us to enjoy flowers and spices and can warn us of things that have gone bad.

However, if we are exposed to a particular odor for too long, it tires and we don't smell the odor anymore. We go "nose blind." I believe some of our representatives in Congress have gone "nose blind" to the actions of the executive branch of our federal government because so many of its actions and behaviors don't pass the "smell test," seem "fishy," yet are ignored.

This needs to change or we should get some new noses in Washington.

David Green

North Salt Lake