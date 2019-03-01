SALT LAKE CITY — Less than a week after Pioneer Theatre Company announced Tony-nominated producer Christopher Massimine as its new managing producer, artistic director Karen Azenberg shared the company's 2019-20 season. And it's a season that Utah audiences can feel excited about, with Broadway hits, a pre-Broadway tryout, a Utah premiere and a world premiere.

The 2019-20 season will kick off with the off-Broadway hit musical "Cagney," which will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 5. The six-person cast will tap dance through a story that follows the life of actor James Cagney and his rise to fame as Hollywood's "tough guy." With music and lyrics by Christopher McGovern and Robert Creighton, the score also includes the familiar tunes "Give My Regards to Broadway" and "Yankee Doodle Dandy." Along with co-writing the musical, Creighton will join PTC's cast in the title role in this pre-Broadway tryout.

Carol Rosegg, Provided by Pioneer Theatre Company Pioneer Theatre Company will open its 2019-20 season with the off-Broadway hit musical "Cagney" in September 2019. Actor, dancer and Fred and Adele Astaire Award-winner Robert Creighton (pictured) will reprise his Drama Desk Award-nominated performance in the title role.

Next, the comedic drama "The Lifespan of a Fact" by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell will run from Nov. 1-16. The play is based on the 2012 book of the same name by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and follows a national magazine's fact-checker, originally played on Broadway by "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe.

December will bring a comedy that many PTC patrons have hoped to see on this season's bill. Running from Dec. 6-21, PTC will stage "The Play That Goes Wrong."

“The Play That Goes Wrong was the most requested play on our 2019-2020 season survey,” Azenberg said in a press release. “We are honored that PTC is one of a select group of professional companies in the country who have been given the opportunity to produce this complicated, hysterically funny piece.”

2020 will start with the politically charged historical drama "Mary Stuart," which will run from Jan. 10 to 25. The show follows the rivalry between the two monarchs Mary, Queen of Scots, and Queen Elizabeth I.

The Utah premiere of "Once on This Island" will run from Feb. 21 to March 7. The Tony Award-winning musical tells of the adventure of a woman traveling through a Caribbean backdrop to find the man she loves.

Following this Utah premiere, PTC will present the world premiere of "ASS" from March 27 to April 11. PTC first introduced this family comedy, written by Ellen Simon, as part of its 2017-18 Play-by-Play new play reading series. Utah audiences have the opportunity to see it as a full stage production for the first time.

PTC will close the 2019-20 season with the Broadway musical "Something Rotten!," which will run March 8 to May 23. This comedy follows Nick and Nigel Bottom, two brothers trying to compete as playwrights with their contemporary William Shakespeare.

Brent Uberty, Provided by Pioneer Theatre Company Pioneer Theatre Company's newly appointed managing director Christopher Massimine and artistic director Karen Azenberg have a chat. PTC announced its 2019-20 season on Friday.

“We have a great lineup in store,” stated Azenberg. “Salt Lake has a wonderfully sophisticated theatre audience; they know what is playing on Broadway, what is touring and what they want to see. We’re delighted to provide a unique opportunity offering our patrons productions that would otherwise be unavailable to statewide theatergoers.”