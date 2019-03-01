SALT LAKE CITY — Gladys Knight would have made a change to her performance on “The Masked Singer.”

Last Wednesday, Knight was revealed to be the Bee in the season finale of the show, placing third overall in the show behind the Peacock (Donny Osmond) and the Monster (T-Pain).

In the immediate aftermath, T-Pain admitted he would have given Knight the victory if he was a judge on the show.

Knight told Entertainment Weekly that she rooted for other people on the show, too.

“That’s the other side of the coin. They had some fantastic performers, and I liked the fact that everybody didn’t sound alike. They had different ways of projecting their musical choice. I would’ve loved to have moved more than what I did,” she said.

She said she wished she could have moved around more and added more tempo to her music.

“I was kinda anxious to do that, but my costume didn’t allow it,” she said. “My wings were really heavy, and I had on these big boots that I’m not used to walking in. And there was this really high stage — they were even afraid because they didn’t want anyone falling off. So I didn’t get a chance to do that like some other artists did. But I could have done some songs with a little more tempo, I guess.”

Knight said she has multiple offers for new projects after completing her work on “The Masked Singer.” She told Entertainment Weekly that she has received “offers for television shows and things like that, interviews, movies.”

“I’ve been looking at for a minute now doing my life story and just all kinds of different things that I’ve been a part of. They’re waiting on new music from me,” she said.

Future: Knight said she plans to do a new tour over in Europe, where “The Masked Singer” was a bona fide hit, according to Entertainment Weekly.