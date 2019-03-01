I am amazed and dismayed at the reasoning of those who are using scare tactics to try to dissuade our legislators from voting for an Article V convention.

If you believe the Constitution of the United States is an inspired document, then why would you not believe that the Article V section of the Constitution is inspired? After all, it is part of the original Constitution. It states that "Congress ... on the application of the Legislatures of two thirds of the several states, shall call a convention for proposing amendments..."

This convention for proposing amendments is not a constitutional convention. The U.S. Congress can propose amendments anytime two-thirds of both houses deem it necessary; likewise the states are given the authority to propose amendments, when two-thirds of the states deem it necessary. Either way, the amendments must then be ratified by three-fourths of the states.

I ask all registered voters to please research Article V, then act immediately to encourage your legislator to vote in favor of this safeguard written into the Constitution by our Founding Fathers.

Maurine Miles

Pleasant Grove