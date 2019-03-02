The spring time change affects our physical health each year. The regular person loses at least 40 minutes of sleep.

It also affects our mental health and may lead to suicidal ideation. People struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder experience this additional sleep disturbance when the end of winter comes. I know how the time change affects me with bipolar II. The spring equinox starting in February disturbs a bipolar person’s circadian rhythm. As the light continues to equal out, the spring time change deprives a bipolar person of an added hour of sleep. This sleep disturbance can lead to suicidal thoughts. At least two years, within days after the time change, I have attempted suicide.

So, I ask myself why I should deal with the time change every year if it exacerbates suicidal ideation in myself and other bipolar individuals. I have sent a letter to my state representative to eliminate the time change by voting on amending HB66 Year-Round Daylight Saving Time. I prefer natural time, but I will accept daylight time, if there is no time change.

If you find the time change harmful to you or your loved ones, consider contacting your representative too.

Eileen Davis

Lehi