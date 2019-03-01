SALT LAKE CITY — A hip injury pushed back former BYU and Lone Peak High standout Micah Hannemann playing his first professional game in his home state.

It’s all systems go this week, however, as the Salt Lake Stallions host the undefeated Orlando Apollos at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m. MST.

The free safety missed the Stallions’ home opener last week — a 23-15 win over the Arizona Hotshots — and he was one of five former BYU players on the Salt Lake roster who were inactive for the game.

Hannemann, an Alpine native, has been back in practice this week, though, and is set to play his first pro game in Utah. He started for the Stallions in the first-year program’s first two games, which were both on the road, and has seven tackles, including five solo, on the year.

“I’ve been looking forward to it ever since I found out I was playing for the Stallions. It’s too bad I missed the game last week, but since we won it still feels good. I’m excited this week, for sure, to play in front of my family,” he said.

Hannemann and the Stallions (1-2) will face an Apollos (3-0) team that sports the Alliance of American Football’s top offense, averaging 32.7 points per game. Quarterback Garrett Gilbert has thrown for an AAF-best 827 passing yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 59.3 percent of his passes.

"He's got a strong arm, he can scramble, he can run. He's definitely one of the best quarterbacks we'll face this season," Hannemann said. "But he's just another quarterback as well. He'll make some mistakes, and hopefully we can capitalize on them."

REILLY AT THE TOP: Pro Football Focus rated former University of Utah and current Stallions linebacker Trevor Reilly as the highest-graded ‘backer in the AAF through three weeks.

Reilly has earned a 81.2 grade so far in 2019, ahead of Orlando’s Terence Garvin in second at 80.0. Fellow Salt Lake linebacker Greer Martini is fifth, with a 71.0 grade.

Trevor Reilly of the @aafstallions has been the best overall linebacker in the AAF through three weeks! pic.twitter.com/0pqq43qoZ1 — PFF_AAF (@PFF_AAF) February 27, 2019

Reilly has 18 tackles on the year, including 11 solo stops, and has a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry to go along with two pass deflections.

Martini has 17 tackles and a sack, while also picking up the team’s first interception in the win last week over Arizona, a takeaway that led to a Stallions touchdown.

TRANSACTIONS: Salt Lake released defensive lineman Eddy Wilson, a rookie out of Purdue, while adding offensive lineman Tim Gardner, a rookie out of Alcorn State.