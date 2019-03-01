SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite” just teamed up with the band Weezer.

Weezer has worked with Epic Games to launch a custom map in the “Fortnite” creative mode called Weezer World, Polygon reports. The new map arrived on the same day as the release of the game’s eighth season.

Gamers will find a jukebox in creative mode that only plays Weezer songs, too, according to Polygon. Not coincidentally, the game’s collaboration comes as Weezer has just released an album called “The Teal Album.”

The jukebox also plays four unreleased songs from the band’s new album, “The Black Album,” according to The Verge.

Weezer tweeted that “it’s finally time to kick back (and) relax on our very own island in the sun.”

Previous collabs: “Fortnite” is no stranger to collaborations. In February, the game held a live, in-game concert with DJ Marshmello, which broke records for the game.