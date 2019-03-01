SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would criminalize selling or possessing fake urine to cheat a drug test has cleared its final legislative hurdle and is now on its way to Gov. Gary Herbert's desk.

The Utah House of Representatives on Friday consented to technical changes made in the Senate to give final passage to HB16 on a 57-3 vote with no debate.

The bill's final passage comes after the House previously discussed the bill and passed it on to the Senate with a 61-8 vote.

The Senate then approved it with a 26-1 vote, specifying the law wouldn't apply to a person currently under the supervision of the Board of Pardons and Parole.

If signed by the governor, the bill will make it an infraction to use synthetic urine to defraud a drug test.

Under current Uta law, it is not illegal to cheat a drug test or sell materials for the purposes of cheating a drug test.