SALT LAKE CITY — This April, Thanos will return to the big screen in “Avengers: Endgame." But in the meantime, the Marvel villain is sneaking into photographs all over the internet in one of the latest viral social media trends.

What’s happening: Marvel fans across social media keep editing Thanos into the background of famous pop-culture moments using the hashtag #SneakyThanos, and the results are pretty funny.

Some are more obvious, while others take a little bit of squinting.

See if you can spot the villain looming in these big pop-culture moments.

My new relaxation hobby is inserting Thanos into photos where he doesn't belong, but not in such a way that you'd immediately notice. pic.twitter.com/d3IrdWGrVX — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 1, 2019

Ok, this made me laugh while doing it. So I'm happy. #SneakyThanos pic.twitter.com/99oEogpwQy — Annaya "My Cat's Influencer" Youkai (@DaiyoukaiGeisha) March 1, 2019

Is it too late to join the club? #sneakythanos pic.twitter.com/PrpVF83N8Y — Connor Wilson (@SirConnorW) March 1, 2019

Totally missed the time #SneakyThanos was in Ocean's Eleven pic.twitter.com/d4ORGgy8Sm — Will Maiden (@wrmaiden) March 1, 2019

It's all @ScottWamplerBMD's fault that I spent more than 2 hours editing Thanos into stuff. #SneakyThanos pic.twitter.com/0TWpzaqS96 — Daniel Gidlow 🦇 (@DanzNewz) March 1, 2019

How do you like the Prisoner of Azkaban? #SneakyThanos pic.twitter.com/NXj3fEaitp — Старый Кинозал (@staryi_kinozal) March 1, 2019

See Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26.