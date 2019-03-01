SALT LAKE CITY — This April, Thanos will return to the big screen in “Avengers: Endgame." But in the meantime, the Marvel villain is sneaking into photographs all over the internet in one of the latest viral social media trends.
What’s happening: Marvel fans across social media keep editing Thanos into the background of famous pop-culture moments using the hashtag #SneakyThanos, and the results are pretty funny.
Some are more obvious, while others take a little bit of squinting.
See if you can spot the villain looming in these big pop-culture moments.
See Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame" on April 26.