OGDEN — Due to overwhelmingly popular response, Weber State University has moved its moderated conversation with Bill Nye “The Science Guy” from the Browning Center to the Dee Events Center.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 27 and were sold out within 30 minutes, prompting the change of location in order to accommodate a larger number of students and community members.

Weber State students can pick up two free tickets at any Weber State ticket office through Wednesday, March 13, with a valid Wildcard ID. A limited number of tickets are available to the community for $10 at weberstatetickets.com.

All seats are general admission, and no exchanges or refunds are available.