SALT LAKE CITY — The Natural History Museum of Utah will host the best local producers and purveyors of chocolate and cheese for a two-day Chocolate and Cheese Festival.

The festival, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, will feature workshops for both children and adults, and a market with a wide variety of vendors.

Museum admission is required. Workshop fees are $22.50 per session for adult members of the museum and $25 per session for nonmembers. Children’s workshop fees are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

For a complete list of vendors and workshops, or to register for a workshop, log on to the museum’s website at nhmu.utah.edu.

The museum is located at 301 Wakara Way.