SALT LAKE CITY — Last November, Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95.

Lee, the writer and publisher behind hundreds of comics, made 58 cameos in the Marvel universe, appearing in films like “Iron Man” and “Thor,” according to Insider.

Now we’re getting a small glimpse of one of his last cameos in the upcoming “Captain Marvel” movie and what it meant to the directors.

Lee’s "Captain Marvel" cameo

During the London premiere of “Captain Marvel,” Anna Boden, one of the directors of the film, told Metro she couldn’t say much about the scene yet, but “we did want to kind of have a moment and tribute to Stan Lee in this movie, obviously.”

Boden said the cameo was something that came from Marvel, and “when they showed it to us, there was not a dry eye in the house. It was really emotional.”

In a recent interview with Fox 5, director Ryan Fleck talked more about the scene and what it was like to work with Lee.

“You know it just, it felt right," he said. "When you look at the script and you’re like, ‘Where are we gonna put Stan Lee in this movie?,’ that seemed like the right place. Throw him into that scene."

Fleck said of working with Lee, “It’s just great when he comes on set it’s, uh, it’s a real honor to meet him.”

Other cameos

Lee’s last cameo was in “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse."

His “Captain Marvel” appearance will be his first live-action cameo since, according to ComicBook.com. Lee is also expected to have cameos in other Marvel films releasing in 2019.

“Captain Marvel” hits theaters March 8.