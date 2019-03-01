Headlines this week were filled with stories about the North Korea summit, Michael Cohen and more.

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump who pled guilty to lying to Congress, appeared Wednesday before the White House Oversight Committee.

During his testimony, Cohen called Trump a 'racist' and 'con man' who lied throughout the 2016 elections about his business interests in Russia.

Another big story this week was Trump's meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

The summit came to an abrupt end Thursday when Trump walked away after not agreeing to a deal from Kim.

Kim's deal proposed North Korea closing the nuclear facility at Yongbyon in exchange for ending all sanctions on the nation.

Some critics say this would have been a terrible deal for the United States and Trump was right to cut the meeting short, while others say Trump's action was a bad international relations move and is just a show of his personality.

Other stories this week included the Democrats' move to block Trump's national emergency declaration, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution and Washington governor Jay Inslee announcing a 2020 presidential campaign on the platform of solving global warming.

