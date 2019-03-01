SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines have turned their Waco paradise into a full-blown fairy tale, now complete with their own castle.
The Gaineses just purchased the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, according to the Chicago Tribune.
According to a Magnolia spokesperson, the Gaineses have been eyeing the castle for a while and have previously tried to purchase it, the Chicago Tribune reports.
The castle began construction in 1890 by a man named John Tennant, according to wacohistory.org, and wasn't completed until 1913 after being purchased by Capt. Alfred Abeel.
The 6,700-square-foot castle has been vacant for 20 years, according to the Chicago Tribune, and the Gaineses are planning to finish the restoration on the building.
- "I can confirm that Magnolia has purchased the historic Cottonland Castle," Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano told the Waco Tribune-Herald in an email. "For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood — they've even made past attempts to purchase it. The property is an iconic piece of Waco’s history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: Their efforts will focus on fully completing the home’s long overdue and well deserved restoration."
The castle was previously owned by an Oxford University scholar, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.
The listing price for the property was $425,000, but the final price the castle was sold for hasn't been disclosed, the Chicago Tribune reports.