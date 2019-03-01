SALT LAKE CITY — Chip and Joanna Gaines have turned their Waco paradise into a full-blown fairy tale, now complete with their own castle.

The Gaineses just purchased the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, according to the Chicago Tribune.

According to a Magnolia spokesperson, the Gaineses have been eyeing the castle for a while and have previously tried to purchase it, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chip and Joanna Gaines' latest fixer-upper: A castle in Texas. https://t.co/KQortoloiA — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 26, 2019

The castle began construction in 1890 by a man named John Tennant, according to wacohistory.org, and wasn't completed until 1913 after being purchased by Capt. Alfred Abeel.

The 6,700-square-foot castle has been vacant for 20 years, according to the Chicago Tribune, and the Gaineses are planning to finish the restoration on the building.

"I can confirm that Magnolia has purchased the historic Cottonland Castle," Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano told the Waco Tribune-Herald in an email. "For nearly two decades, Chip and Joanna have admired the property as a hallmark of the Castle Heights neighborhood — they've even made past attempts to purchase it. The property is an iconic piece of Waco’s history and while specific plans have not yet been determined, one thing is for certain: Their efforts will focus on fully completing the home’s long overdue and well deserved restoration."

The castle was previously owned by an Oxford University scholar, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.

The listing price for the property was $425,000, but the final price the castle was sold for hasn't been disclosed, the Chicago Tribune reports.