SALT LAKE CITY — Fans are already in love with Captain Marvel’s feline friend Goose. But as it turns out, he wasn't the easiest cast member for Brie Larson to work with.

What happened: In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Larson was asked what it was like to work with her feline costar Reggie, who plays Carol Danvers’ (or Captain Marvel’s) cat Goose in the film.

Larson told EW, “I’m severely allergic. Not just kind of allergic — like, very, very allergic.”

Because of her allergies, working on set with Reggie provided a bit of a challenge for Larson, as the cat plays sidekick to Danvers in the film, according to EW. Larson said she had to take Benadryl all day to work with the cat.

“It became this joke because the crew would watch me all day doing crazy stunts. I did that ropes course stunt 50 feet up in the air on the first week. I threw (a stunt person) in a judo throw on a moving train, day two. But then the cat showed up on set and I was like, “We need to have a plan! We need to have a conversation!” Larson said. “I see cat hair flying, (and) I’ve got maybe 10 minutes before I break out in hives.”

Three cat solution: According to EW, the directors of the film used a computer-generated cat, a cat puppet Larson could hold to keep her allergies at bay and Reggie himself to make filming easier on Larson. Three backup cats also filled in when necessary.

Director Anna Boden told EW with a laugh that Reggie was “actually a lot more directable than some actors we’ve worked with.”

In the comics: Danvers’ original feline friend is named Chewie in "Captain Marvel" comics, but due to the popularity of “Star Wars,” directors chose to to trade the moniker for a “Top Gun” reference and call the cat Goose in the film, according to EW.

In comics, Chewie is a type of alien called a Flerken that looks like a cat and has the ability to house small universes as well as grow tentacles and teeth to defend itself, according to Comicbook.com.

Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the film, also had words to say about what it was like to work with his feline costar.

When asked by EW how he got along with Reggie, Jackson said, “Fine! All those things are snack-oriented. You give them a snack, you talk to them in a relatively kind tone, and give them another snack when it’s over. Next time they see you, it’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the dude with the snacks!’”

Larson added, “I mean, that’s basically how I work too.”

“Captain Marvel” will hit theaters on March 8.