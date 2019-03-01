MIDVALE — A man who managed to slip out of his handcuffs and run while an officer was trying to arrest him was recaptured a short time later after being stunned with a Taser twice, according to police.

Charles Tyler Hughes, 41, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday for investigation of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated escape and assault on a police officer.

Hughes was taken into custody Thursday night for outstanding warrants, according to a jail report. He was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the report states.

On the way to jail, Hughes "complained of being nauseous from drug withdrawal and began retching," according to the report.

The officer slowed down to allow Hughes the opportunity to vomit out the window, according to the report. But Hughes was able to slip a hand out of his cuffs, open the door and run in the area of 600 West and 3900 South, the report states.

While running away, Hughes was able to slip his other hand out of the handcuffs, and then turned and threw them at the pursuing officer, according to the report.

The officer got close to Hughes and deployed her Taser on his back, the report states. While on the ground, Hughes kept moving his hands, so the officer stunned him a second time, according to the report.

He was checked out by medical personnel and then competed his trip to jail.

— Pat Reavy