SALT LAKE CITY — Smith's is changing its policy on Visa credit cards.

Kroger Co. announced Friday that all of its Smith's Food & Drug stores division will stop accepting all Visa credit cards as a form of payment.

The change will go into effect on April 3.

Smith's will continue to accept all other forms of payments, including Visa debit cards.

The company said "excessive interchange and network fees that Visa and its issuing banks charge retailers drive up food prices for all customers," according to a press release.

Visa's fees are the highest of any credit cards Smith's currently accepts.

"Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time," said Mike Schlotman, Kroger's executive vice president and CFO. "They conceal from customers what Visa and its banks charge retailers to accept Visa credit cards. At Smith's, Visa's credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa's excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked. That's why, starting April 3, Smith's will accept all forms of payment except Visa credit cards."

The decision will impact 142 supermarket stores and 108 gas centers in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico and Arizona, USA Today reports.

Kroger previously banned Visa credit cards in August at its stores in California to save on fees paid to Visa, according to USA Today.

The swipe fees for using credit cards can range between 1 and 3 percent, which adds up to $90 billion retailers pay every year for you to use them, according to Bloomberg.

Kroger is still deciding whether to lower credit card transaction fees at other stores, Business Insider reports.