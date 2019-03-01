BOULDER, Colo. — Win or lose, Utah’s most successful Pac-12 road campaign comes to an end Saturday at Colorado.

Last weekend’s 92-79 win at Washington State gave the Utes their sixth conference victory away from the Huntsman Center — the most since they joined the Pac-12 in 2011-12. Previous bests (5-4) came in 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18.

Including the triumph in Pullman, Utah’s record-setting road record includes triumphs at Arizona State, California, Stanford, UCLA and USC.

Colorado, conversely, enters the game with a 4-2 record at home in Pac-12 play. The Buffaloes have won their last three conference games at the CU Events Center, topping Oregon (73-51), Arizona State (77-73) and Arizona (67-60). They finished their road record with a 3-6 mark.

“They’re obviously way better at home, and they’re a very, very good rebounding team — always,” said Utah guard Parker Van Dyke. “They’re a lot better with McKinley Wright and he’s a great transition player. So our focus going into the game is to rebound the ball well and to play good transition defense.”

When the Utes defeated the Buffaloes 78-69 last month in Salt Lake City, Wright did not play because of injury. The sophomore leads Colorado with 13.2 points and 5.0 assists per game.

As travel partners, Utah and Colorado know each other well. Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak noted that ideas are shared with his counterpart, Tad Boyle, in an effort to beat other teams.

“Tad and I have a good relationship and we’ll help with scouting reports and we’re always outlying for each other,” Krystkowiak said. “Then when we go against each other, obviously we’ve probably disclosed enough secrets within some of those conversations to not have a lot of surprises, so it's always a physical deal and we’ve got to be ready to roll.”

Utah enters the game in a third-place tie with Oregon State, a position that would give the Utes a bye in the upcoming Pac-12 Tournament. They close out the regular season next week at home against USC and UCLA.

EXTRA STUFF: Colorado leads the all-time series 27-23 and holds an 18-7 advantage over Utah in Boulder ... The Buffaloes had won five straight games before getting swept on the Washington-Washington State road trip last week ... The Utes have tied a school record by scoring 90 or more points in three Pac-12 games this season.

