MILLCREEK — A 46-year-old man was arrested early Friday in connection with a stabbing.

Fahim Abaid Albakawi was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of aggravated assault.

About 10:15 p.m. Thursday, a man was stabbed in the back near 3365. S. 900 East, according to Unified police. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Another person witnessed the stabbing and was then allegedly confronted by Albakawi, according to a jail booking report. Albakawi chased the witness - who is also his neighbor - with a knife until the witness was able to get back into his residence safely, the report states.

Just before 3 a.m., officers were called back to the same area, near 3100 South 900 East, on a report of a prowler who was "knocking on someone's back door, smiling at them," according to the report. Officers responded and found Albakawi and arrested him. A large knife was also located and recovered, the report states.

In January, Albakawi was charged with being a restricted person in possession of a weapon and shoplifting for an incident in December, according to court records. But the case was dismissed this week because the case was filed incorrectly, according to court documents.

