WEST VALLEY CITY — Two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Valley early Friday.

Just after midnight, Sage Snow, 17, and Rylie Snow, 16, both of West Jordan, were heading east on 4100 South when their car crossed the center line near 4500 West for an unknown reason and hit an oncoming SUV head-on, according to West Valley police.

Both brothers died at the scene. The driver of the SUV had non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There were no obvious signs of impairment, but police said toxicology tests would be performed.

This story will be updated throughout the day.