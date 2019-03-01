OREM — A man shot near the near the campus of Utah Valley University Thursday night has died.

Orem police announced Friday morning that the man, whose name has not been released, did not survive his injuries.

Investigators are still looking for Elbert Paule, 19, of Orem, in connection with the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Thursday at the Parkway Lofts Apartments, 1225 W. 1000 South. One man was critically injured. The shooting prompted university officials to issue a "shelter in place" advisory to students as police searched for the gunman. The shelter in place was lifted about 11 p.m.

Police believe the suspect and victim may know each other and the attack was not random,

Paule was last seen wearing yellow sweat pants and a dark sweatshirt.

According to court records, Paule was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in January, convicted of misdemeanor drug possession in May 2018, and is scheduled to go to trial in April for charges out of Vernal. In December, Paule was arrested for investigation of failing to stop for a police officer, according to Utah County Jail records.

Anyone with information can call Orem Police at 801-229-7070.