If you’ve ever wanted to take a sip of that blue milk Luke Skywalker imbibes in “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Disneyland’s about to give you the next best thing.

What happened: Guests of the new “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” attraction opening this summer at Disneyland will be able to purchase a glass of blue milk at the park, Entertainment Weekly reported Thursday.

Blue milk (or bantha milk) first made its appearance in “Star Wars: A New Hope” when Luke shared a meal with his aunt and uncle. It has since made multiple appearances in the series, including in "Rogue One," according to EW.

What’s in it?

Though the drink is called blue milk in the films, the drink offered at the park will not be milk, at least not exactly.

“I will tell you it’s not actually milk,” said Scott Trowbridge, the Imagineering creative executive over Galaxy’s Edge. “If you’re walking around Florida in the middle of August, the last thing you want is, uh, a huge glass of milk.”

According to EW, the drink will be plant-based dairy (essentially rice milk) and come soft-frozen like a milkshake.

Brian Koziol, the beverage engineer for Galaxy’s Edge, told EW the drink will be infused with berry and melon flavors so that it’s more like a smoothie than a glass of milk.

That’s not all

Not only will fans be able to purchase blue milk, they’ll be able to purchase the “green milk” Luke drinks from the udder of a Thala-Siren in “The Last Jedi.”

That drink will be similar to blue milk, but with lemon and citrus flavoring instead, according to EW.

Behind the scenes: Though Disney’s drinks will likely be pretty tasty for many fans, the original blue milk was not that way, according to ComicBook.com.

Mark Hamill shared his experiences drinking it on set last spring.

“The original blue milk was what they call long-life milk, which you get at camping stores because you don’t have to refrigerate it. And we were in North Africa,” Hamill told RadioTimes. “So it has additives — they put blue food coloring in it — and it was really ghastly. Oily and sweet and euch! Triggered your gag reflex. But I said, ‘Look — if they gave me blue milk, you bet I’m going to drink it on camera, because what other chance am I going to get?’ So there’s an indication that I’m an underrated actor — I gulped it and acted like I liked it without vomiting.”

And the green milk? Coconut water. “Much more tasty and refreshing,” Hamill said.

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge” is scheduled to open this summer at Disneyland and this fall at Disney World.