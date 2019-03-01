Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Gov. Gary Herbert speaks to members of the media about tax reform and other current affairs at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019.

SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 1.

A look at our top headlines:

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert calls for even bigger cut in state sales tax as lawmakers get details of a new reform plan. Read more.

Deepfakes don’t just imitate celebrities. They can create people (and cats and Airbnbs) that don’t exist. Read more.

The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Denver Nuggets on a second night of back-to-back games. And they did it without point guards Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto. Read more.

“The Masked Singer” winner T-Pain said he “would have let” Gladys Knight win if he were a judge on the show. Read more.

Utah Valley University lifted its shelter-in-place alert that was issued after a man was injured in shooting near the school. Read more.

A look ahead to the weekend:

A look at our most popular stories:

News from the U.S. and world:

  • Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a security clearance | The New York Times
  • Since Trump restricted flow at border, more migrants trying to sneak through undetected | NBC News
  • Meet the pilot who may have averted an India-Pakistan war | The Washington Post
  • Life inside the chaos left by the Islamic State group's fall | BBC News
  • The boss? You’re looking at her: 7 women in the building business | The New York Times
Herb Scribner
Herb Scribner is a writer for DeseretNews.com.
