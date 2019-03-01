SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 1.

A look at our top headlines:

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert calls for even bigger cut in state sales tax as lawmakers get details of a new reform plan. Read more.

Deepfakes don’t just imitate celebrities. They can create people (and cats and Airbnbs) that don’t exist. Read more.

The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Denver Nuggets on a second night of back-to-back games. And they did it without point guards Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto. Read more.

“The Masked Singer” winner T-Pain said he “would have let” Gladys Knight win if he were a judge on the show. Read more.

Utah Valley University lifted its shelter-in-place alert that was issued after a man was injured in shooting near the school. Read more.

A look ahead to the weekend:

A look at our most popular stories:

News from the U.S. and world: