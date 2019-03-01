SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for March 1.
A look at our top headlines:
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert calls for even bigger cut in state sales tax as lawmakers get details of a new reform plan. Read more.
Deepfakes don’t just imitate celebrities. They can create people (and cats and Airbnbs) that don’t exist. Read more.
The Utah Jazz held on to beat the Denver Nuggets on a second night of back-to-back games. And they did it without point guards Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto. Read more.
“The Masked Singer” winner T-Pain said he “would have let” Gladys Knight win if he were a judge on the show. Read more.
Utah Valley University lifted its shelter-in-place alert that was issued after a man was injured in shooting near the school. Read more.
A look ahead to the weekend:
- Your Weekend: The Apollo 11 documentary is coming to Utah IMAX theaters
- Movie review: Preservation Hall jazz doc 'A Tuba to Cuba' dares you to not dance in your seat
- Ken Jennings headed to 'Jeopardy! All-Star Games' finals to compete for $1 million prize
- Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss! Celebrate the cherished author's 115th with these Utah events
- How the Clayton Middle School play is shaping students and the community
A look at our most popular stories:Comment on this story
- Guest opinion: Everyone loved me as Cosmo the Cougar, but would they love who I was behind the mask?
- Former Utah Valley University administrator and his wife charged with fraud
- 140 earthquakes have hit Utah in two weeks. Here’s what the Utah Division of Emergency Management says you should do to minimize quake damage
- Who won 'The Masked Singer'? Here's what happened on the season finale
- 'The Masked Singer' winner T-Pain says he 'would have let' Gladys Knight win if he were a judge
News from the U.S. and world:
- Trump ordered officials to give Jared Kushner a security clearance | The New York Times
- Since Trump restricted flow at border, more migrants trying to sneak through undetected | NBC News
- Meet the pilot who may have averted an India-Pakistan war | The Washington Post
- Life inside the chaos left by the Islamic State group's fall | BBC News
- The boss? You’re looking at her: 7 women in the building business | The New York Times