SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah football player got a phone call during the middle of a team huddle at practice this week.

Offensive lineman Kyle Lanterman wasn't the one who answered, though. Coach Kyle Whittingham did.

As the kneeling players listened in, Whittingham picked up the loudly ringing phone and responded.

"Mrs. Lanterman? Coaching Whittingham," he said. "Nothing bad? Everything good?"

Coach Whitt then asked Lanterman to come in front of the team for a surprise and put the phone on speaker for the player's mom to break some news.

"Hey, Mom," Lanterman said.

"Hey, Kyle," she replied. "We wanted you to be the first to know you’re on scholarship."

The Ute football players, assembled for the beginning of spring practice, started screaming, jumping up and down and squirting water bottles.

Whittingham got their attention after a minute to compliment the hard-working walk-on who persevered to get his college paid for this year.

"You talk about a guy that does nothing but everything right, busts his butt year round, gets good grades," Whittingham said. "He’s been grinding in this program for three or four years. Congratulations, you deserve this."

His mom called in the middle of team huddle... to tell him he’s officially on scholarship.



To the guy that does everything right, congratulations Kyle Lanterman! #UBoyz #WeArentCryingYouAre pic.twitter.com/4m4MMRySS9 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) February 28, 2019

EYE-OPENING

The NFL Combine has begun, and a couple of Beehive State college football players from positions you normally don’t hear much about made a splash on the first day.

The NFL’s main Twitter account posted a video of Weber State offensive lineman Iosua Opeta doing some serious work on the bench press. He topped all offensive linemen by doing 39 reps of 225 pounds.

.@weberstatefb OL Iosua Opeta tops all offensive linemen with 39 REPS in the bench press! 🏋️ #NFLCombine @iosuaopeta55 pic.twitter.com/N3FTYiYnel — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2019

Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky also showed some blazing speed for his position, clocking a 4.64 in the 40-yard dash.

Utah's @mitchwish showing off some Top Level Punter Speed pic.twitter.com/FIpnlMpgB0 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 1, 2019

GOOD COMPANY

Utah State's basketball program is in the midst of a terrific season, sitting second in the Mountain West standings with a huge home showdown with first-place Nevada set for Saturday.

Their 23-6 record already looks NCAA-worthy, and so does their strength of schedule, according to this tweet.

Teams in NET top 35 with a top 25 non-conference strength of schedule and at least ten wins away from home:



Duke

North Carolina

Utah State — Eli Boettger (@boettger_eli) February 27, 2019

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, March 1

G League: Stars vs. Agua Caliente, 7 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Maine, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Dixie State vs. Westminster, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim Women’s basketball: Utah at UCLA, 8 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Dixie State vs. Westminster, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Region 18 tournament, at Price

Gymnastics: BYU at George Washington

Gymnastics: Utah State at Boise State/Washington, 7 p.m.

Swimming & diving: Women’s Pac-12 championships, at Federal Way, Wash.

Baseball: Utah at ECU, 2:30 p.m.

Baseball: BYU at Lamar

Baseball: UVU at UC Davis

Baseball: SLCC vs. Colorado Northwestern, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball: Utah vs. Iowa State, 11:30 a.m. and at Grand Canyon, 4:30 p.m. (GCU tournament)

Softball: BYU vs. San Jose State, 10 a.m. and vs. FGCU, 3 p.m., at San Diego (San Diego Classic)

Softball: UVU vs. Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. and vs. Saint Mary’s, 5:30 p.m., at St. George (Red Desert Classic)

Softball: Weber State vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m. and at San Diego, 5:30 p.m. (SDSU tournament)

Softball: SUU vs. CS Bakersfield, 12:30 p.m. and vs. Baylor, 3 p.m., at St. George (Red Desert Classic)

Softball: SLCC at Colorado Northwestern, 1 p.m. (DH)

Softball: Snow at USU-Eastern, 1 p.m. (DH)

Men’s tennis: Utah vs. Old Dominion

Men’s tennis: Utah State vs. Denver, 2 p.m.

Men’s tennis: SUU vs. Mesa CC, 11 a.m.

Women’s tennis: BYU at Arizona

Prep sports: 5A/6A boys basketball tournament, at Weber State

Prep sports: 4A boys basketball tournament, at SUU

Prep sports: 1A boys basketball tournament, at SVC/Richfield

Prep sports: 4A girls basketball tournament, at SUU

Prep sports: 1A girls basketball tournament, at SVC/Richfield

Saturday, March 2

NBA: Jazz vs. Bucks, 7 p.m.

G League: Stars at South Bay, 6 p.m.

ECHL: Grizzlies vs. Maine, 7 p.m.

Alliance football: Stallions vs. Orlando

Men’s basketball: Utah at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Men’s basketball: BYU vs. San Diego, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Utah State vs. Nevada, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball: UVU at Cal Baptist, 8 p.m.

Men’s basketball: SUU at Montana, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball: Region 18 tournament, at Ephraim

Women’s basketball: BYU vs. Santa Clara, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Utah State at Nevada, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball: UVU vs. Cal Baptist, 3 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Weber State vs. Northern Colorado, noon

Women’s basketball: SUU vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Region 18 tournament, at Price

Gymnastics: Utah vs. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Gymnastics: SUU at Nebraska

Men’s volleyball: BYU vs. Stanford, 7 p.m.

Swimming & diving: Women’s Pac-12 championships, at Federal Way, Wash.

Baseball: Utah at Western Carolina, 10 a.m.

Baseball: BYU at Lamar

Baseball: UVU at UC Davis (DH)

Baseball: Dixie State vs. Colorado Mesa, 4 p.m.

Baseball: SLCC vs. Colorado Northwestern, noon (DH)

Softball: Utah vs. Northern Colorado, 9 a.m. and vs. South Dakota, 11:30 a.m., at Phoenix (GCU tournament)

Softball: BYU vs. UIC, 12:30 p.m. and vs. UC Davis, 3 p.m., at San Diego (San Diego Classic)

Softball: Utah State vs. SUU, noon and vs. Saint Mary’s, 2:30 p.m., at St. George (Red Desert Classic)

Softball: UVU vs. Baylor, noon, at St. George (Red Desert Classic)

Softball: Weber State vs. San Jose State, 5:30 p.m. and at San Diego State, 8 p.m. (SDSU tournament)

Softball: SUU vs. Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., at St. George (Red Desert Classic)

Softball: Dixie State at Colorado Mesa, noon, 2 p.m.

Softball: SLCC at Colorado Northwestern, noon (DH)

Softball: Snow at USU-Eastern, noon (DH)

Lacrosse: Utah at Furman, 11 a.m.

Men’s tennis: BYU vs. Old Dominion

Men’s tennis: Weber State at Boise State, 11 a.m.

Men’s tennis: SUU at NAU, 11 a.m.

Women’s tennis: BYU vs. UNLV, at Tucson

Women’s tennis: Weber State vs. Portland State, 10 a.m.

Prep sports: 5A/6A boys basketball tournament, at Weber State

Prep sports: 4A boys basketball tournament, at SUU

Prep sports: 1A boys basketball tournament, at SVC/Richfield

Prep sports: 4A girls basketball tournament, at SUU

Prep sports: 1A girls basketball tournament, at SVC/Richfield

Sunday, March 3