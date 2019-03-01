From safety on the street to fighting germs and avoiding the criminal intent of others, a new video series released today by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is designed to increase the safety of the 65,000 currently serving full-time missionaries as well as those yet to serve.

“The safety of the missionaries is our prime interest and desire," said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who chairs the Church’s Missionary Executive Council.

“The videos are focused on helping the missionaries with a lot of common sense and practical tips — to be safe in their missions and to protect each other, to help each other and to watch over each other,” he said.

Read the full story on TheChurchNews.com.