DENVER — The Utah Jazz built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and then held on for dear life to pick up a huge road victory against the Northwest Division-leading Denver Nuggets.

Here are four takeaways from the Jazz's 111-104 win:

• Kyle Korver came off the bench and hit six of 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points, including eight during a decisive 13-0 run that helped put the Jazz up 97-79 in the fourth quarter before Denver rallied with a 16-3 spurt.

• Donovan Mitchell had a scare in the fourth quarter, leaving momentarily with what appeared to be a tweaked hip, but he returned and scored six straight Utah points as the Jazz survived Denver's late push. Mitchell finished with a team-high 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He hit a three to cap that 13-0 run and then hit back-to-back drives, including a crazy scoop shot, in the final minutes.

• The Jazz held Denver to a season-low 37 first-half points thanks to a dominant 33-15 second quarter, giving the visitors who beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home the previous night a 15-point halftime lead.

• Though playing without all of their point guards — injured Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto and Dante Exum — the Jazz won their third in a row and fifth of seven. The Nuggets (42-18) had won five straight and hadn't lost at home in a month and a half.

The Jazz remained in the sixth spot in the Western Conference playoff standings, 1.5 games behind Houston (37-25) and three games in back of OKC and Portland (38-23).

Next 3:

Saturday, March 2, vs. Milwaukee (47-14), 7 p.m. MDT

Monday, March 4, vs. New Orleans (27-36), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, March 6, at New Orleans (27-36), 6 p.m. MDT