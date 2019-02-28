AP
Utah Jazz guard Kyle Korver, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Utah Jazz built an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and then held on for dear life to pick up a huge road victory against the Northwest Division-leading Denver Nuggets.

Here are four takeaways from the Jazz's 111-104 win:

• Kyle Korver came off the bench and hit six of 10 3-pointers and scored 22 points, including eight during a decisive 13-0 run that helped put the Jazz up 97-79 in the fourth quarter before Denver rallied with a 16-3 spurt.

• Donovan Mitchell had a scare in the fourth quarter, leaving momentarily with what appeared to be a tweaked hip, but he returned and scored six straight Utah points as the Jazz survived Denver's late push. Mitchell finished with a team-high 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. He hit a three to cap that 13-0 run and then hit back-to-back drives, including a crazy scoop shot, in the final minutes.

• The Jazz held Denver to a season-low 37 first-half points thanks to a dominant 33-15 second quarter, giving the visitors who beat the Los Angeles Clippers at home the previous night a 15-point halftime lead.

Comment on this story

• Though playing without all of their point guards — injured Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto and Dante Exum — the Jazz won their third in a row and fifth of seven. The Nuggets (42-18) had won five straight and hadn't lost at home in a month and a half.

The Jazz remained in the sixth spot in the Western Conference playoff standings, 1.5 games behind Houston (37-25) and three games in back of OKC and Portland (38-23).

Next 3:

Saturday, March 2, vs. Milwaukee (47-14), 7 p.m. MDT

Monday, March 4, vs. New Orleans (27-36), 7 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, March 6, at New Orleans (27-36), 6 p.m. MDT

Jody Genessy
Jody Genessy Jody is a sports writer who covers the Utah Jazz for the Deseret News.
Add a comment