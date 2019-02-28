PROVO — The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation named BYU head coach Ed Eyestone the 2019 MPSF Indoor Track and Field Men’s Coach of the Year on Thursday.

This is Eyestone’s first career MPSF coaching honor. Eyestone recently led the Cougar men to their first-ever MPSF title as the Cougars accumulated 93 points last weekend at the MPSF Championships. The men’s team rose above Pac-12 schools including UCLA, Oregon and USC.

Several notable performances and career-best marks contributed to the final team score. Michael Bluth took first in the 400m with a career-best 46.58, the No. 2 BYU all-time mark. BYU men’s team athletes finished second in the 3000m (Conner Mantz), 5000m (Jacob Heslington), heptathlon (Brian Matthews) and distance medley relay. Mantz is currently No. 8 in the NCAA in the 3000m and Clayton Young, Connor McMillan and Mantz are ranked in the top 10 in the 5000m.

During his tenure with BYU track and field as an assistant and now head coach, Eyestone has coached 46 All-Americans in distance events (individual and relay) and the 2011 National Champion DMR squad and the 2011 NCAA Mile Champion in Miles Batty. In 2012 he received the Mountain Region Assistant Coach of the Year Award.

The full release can be found on mpsports.org.