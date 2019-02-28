SALT LAKE CITY — On Friday, the 32nd day of the 2019 legislative session, Utah lawmakers will dive into a wide-ranging bill that alters the state's sales and income tax structure.

At noon, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee will take up the long-awaited HB441, titled the Tax Equalization and Reduction Act, that would decrease the general state sales and use tax rate while expanding it to be applied to various services.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee considers HB114, which clarifies that an individual is not required to retreat from an aggressor.

The House Judiciary Committee will consider HB399, placing a prohibition on health care professionals providing conversion therapy to a minor.

The House Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee will address SB93, which addresses nuisance ordinances against agricultural operations.

Here's what happened on Feb. 28, the 31st day of the 2019 session: