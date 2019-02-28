OREM — Utah Valley University asked those at the school to shelter in place Thursday evening after a shooting was reported at a nearby apartment complex.

The shooting occurred about 8 p.m. at a doorway at Parkway Lofts Apartments, 1225 W. 1000 S., south of a UTA FrontRunner station, Orem Police Lt. Trent Colledge said.

One man was critically injured and taken to a hospital, Colledge said.

No other injuries were reported.

After the shooting, a 19-year-old man ran from the area, Colledge said. Police recovered the gun used in the shooting.

Police were searching for Elbert Paule in connection with the shooting. He is believed to be wearing a long-sleeved yellow sweater.

Those who live in the area were also urged by dispatchers to stay inside.

The lieutenant said the two men know each other and might be friends. There isn't believed to be an imminent danger to the public. Additional details about what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.

The shelter-in-place warning was a cautionary measure because police do not know if the alleged shooter has more weapons, Colledge said.

The the school lifted the shelter-in-place order at about 11 p.m. University spokesman Scott Trotter said UVU police would provide students escorts to their vehicles if they requested them.

Anyone who sees someone suspicious in the area should call 911, the lieutenant said.