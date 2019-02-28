LOGAN, Utah —Utah State’s gymnastics team is headed to the Gem State for a tri-meet against No. 13 Boise State and No. 17 Washington on Friday, March 1. Action from Taco Bell Arena begins at 7 p.m.

Friday’s tri-meet at Boise State will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Additionally, live scoring will be available online at www.statbroadcast.com, and fans can follow the Utah State gymnastics social media outlets for meet updates.

For the Aggies (5-6, 0-4 Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference) and Broncos (9-1, 4-0 MRGC), this is the second of three contests between the league foes. The two teams first met on Feb. 8, in Logan, with BSU earning the 196.075-194.975 victory at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

Utah State is 55-47 all-time against Boise State, including 27-14 at home, 17-17 on the road and 11-16 at a neutral site. However, the Broncos have captured 33 of the last 34 meetings against the Aggies, including 20 straight.

The Aggies and Huskies (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) are squaring off for the first time since April 1, 2017, when Washington beat Utah State 196.550-194.850 at the NCAA Regional Championships in Seattle, Washington.

USU is 10-11 all-time against UW, including 5-1 at home, 0-6 on the road and 5-4 at a neutral site. The Huskies have won three straight in the series.

Utah State enters Friday’s tri-meet ranked 35th nationally and seventh in the North Central Region with a regional qualifying score of 194.865, including a high of 196.075 set on Feb. 22 at the West Virginia quad meet. As a team, the Aggies are tied for 37th in the nation on vault (48.715), 35th on bars (48.725), 40th on beam (48.545) and 36th on floor (48.900).

Individually, senior Madison Ward-Sessions is tied for 19th nationally on floor (9.895 RQS) and ranks 32nd in the all-around (39.100). Sophomore Autumn DeHarde is tied for 46th nationally on beam (9.830) and tied for 65th nationally on floor (9.850), while fellow sophomore Leighton Varnadore ranks 42nd in the nation in the all-around (38.980).

Ward-Sessions captured a pair of titles last Friday against Alaska Anchorage, bringing her career total to 34, which is tied for sixth all-time in school history. She is four titles shy of tying Julie Ryan (1986-88, 1991) for the No. 5 spot. The native of Rexburg, Idaho, captured the all-around crown for the Aggies last weekend with a 39.200 and won the floor title with a career-high-tying 9.925.

Of Ward-Sessions’ 34 career titles, 18 have come on floor, which is tied for second all-time in school history and just one shy of tying the program record of 19 set by Michelle Pohl (1983-86). Her eight career floor titles as a sophomore in 2017 rank second all-time in single-season school history, and the five crowns she notched a year ago as a junior is tied for ninth.

Boise State is ranked 13th in the nation and second in the West Region with an RQS of 196.400, including a high of 197.175. The Broncos are 19th nationally on vault (48.980), tied for ninth on bars (49.250), seventh on beam (49.220) and tied for 25th on floor (49.005).

Washington is ranked 17th in the nation and fifth in the West Region with an RQS of 196.065, including a high of 196.525. The Huskies are 25th nationally on vault (48.890), 19th on bars (49.050), 21st on beam (48.960) and tied for 19th on floor (49.080).

Following Friday’s meet, Utah State returns home to host Southern Utah on Friday, March 8, at 7 p.m. It will be the Aggies’ Senior Night Meet, as the team will honor Ward-Sessions and Emily Briones.