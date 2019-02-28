PARK CITY — Crews Thursday evening were working to clear a road in Park City of a toxic substance that spilled from a truck, officials said.

About 4:30 p.m., a truck struck a boulder, which tore a hole in it and caused 20,000 pounds of quicklime to spill across Bitner Road, Park City Fire District spokeswoman Tricia Hurd Hazelrigg said.

Quicklime is a highly toxic and caustic powder substance, she said, and is used to help concrete dry quickly.

The spilled substance stretched across the westbound side of the road for almost a mile, from the Bitner round-about to the end of the road, Park City Fire officials said. That is almost a mile.

Bitner Road happens to sit in front of a fire station, she said. Firefighters Thursday evening were coming up with a plan to clear the substance with help from the health department and cleanup companies.

"We are taking all precautions just to keep everyone around the area safe," according to Hurd Hazelrigg.

In the meantime, the road was closed. Hurd Hazelrigg said several subdivisions are along the road.

No evacuations were put in place but residents were restricted from leaving or entering their neighborhoods while firefighters worked on clearing a path so "they can get in and out more safely," Hurd Hazelrigg said.

As of late Thursday evening, officials did not know how long cleanup would take, she added. Authorities were also working to block storm drains.

No injuries have been reported.