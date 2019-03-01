SALT LAKE CITY — Somehow “Avengers: Endgame” is already on track to outperform “Avengers: Infinity War” at the box office.

Collider reports that Researcher Exhibitor Relations, which often estimates ticket sale numbers for films, says “Endgame” could rake in close to $282 million in its opening weekend.

“‘Infinity War’ left audiences with a cinematic cliffhanger,” Jeff Bock, the researcher’s senior analyst, said in an email, according to Fortune. “The only thing that could really affect the opening weekend would be a running time that exceeded three hours, which has yet to be confirmed by Disney.” A long movie can mean fewer showtimes.

“Infinity War” piled in a whopping $258 million during its opening weekend last year, setting an all-time record for the box office.

“We’re still two months out from the film’s theatrical release so the numbers could invariably change, but based on the performance of superhero sequels in the past, it’s no surprise that ‘Endgame’ is set to top the numbers set by ‘Infinity War.’ Plus, we all need to know what happened after The Snap,” according to /Film.

By the numbers: "Infinity War" currently holds the record for opening weekend box office numbers. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" is right behind with $248 million and "The Last Jedi" is right there with $220 million. "Jurassic World" sits at fourth with $209 million and "The Avengers" sits with $207 million.

Yes, but: Reports have suggested that “Endgame” could last for three hours. After all, Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors, said the film’s current edit is around that length. This would limit the number of screenings per theater, according to Collider, which could impact how many tickets are sold ahead of time.

Sales: It's unclear when "Endgame" tickets will go on sale. The film debuts on April 26.

What’s next?: As the Deseret News reported, “Avengers: Endgame” will be one of the final Marvel Cinematic Universe films for more than a year as Marvel Studios looks to pivot and start a new phase of movies.