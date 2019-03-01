SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Swift recently revealed which songs helped her cure a broken heart in a new article she wrote for Elle’s UK April issue.

Swift wrote that music can help bring people back to certain memories.

“To this day, when I hear ‘Cowboy Take Me Away’ by the Dixie Chicks, I instantly recall the feeling of being 12 years old, sitting in a little wood-paneled room in my family home in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Swift also revealed which songs helped her get through heartbreak, including:

“You Learn” by Alanis Morissette

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae

“Why” by Annie Lennox

She also wrote that her own music has helped her preserve memories from the hard times, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times,” she writes. “I want to remember the color of the sweater, the temperature of the air, the creak of the floorboards, the time on the clock when your heart was stolen or shattered or healed or claimed forever.”

We may not be waiting long to hear new music from Swift. As we reported in February, fans have speculated that Swift is dropping hints to her new album on her Instagram page. There may even be a Katy Perry collab in the works.