SALT LAKE CITY — “Beverly Hills, 90210” is coming back, but it will have an interesting twist.

The ‘90s show’s original cast will return to the show, which will air on Fox sometime in the near future, Deadline reports. Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling will all come back to the show.

However, the rebooted version of “90210” will have an intriguing twist, according to Entertainment Weekly. The cast will play dramatized versions of themselves as they look to reboot the show.

So it’s a reboot about a reboot.

The show’s official description reads: “The core cast will all play heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama — with a healthy dose of irreverence — that is inspired by their real lives and relationships. Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast — whom the whole world watched grow up together — attempts to continue from where they left off?”

Flashback: There was an actual “90210” reboot back in 2008 that lasted for five seasons on The CW. Garth, Doherty and Spelling returned for that show.

So the new show is a reboot about a reboot about a show that had a reboot.

Watch the trailer below.