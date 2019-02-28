SALT LAKE CITY — "The Masked Singer" had its season finale on Wednesday night, and T-Pain was the winner.

Yes, that T-Pain won it. The Monster, who won the contest, was unmasked and revealed to be the "Buy U A Drank" singer. None of the judges guessed T-Pain was under the mask on Wednesday's show.

T-Pain outlasted Donny Osmond, who was the Peacock, and Gladys Knight, who was the Bee, in the masked singing competition show.

T-Pain told The Hollywood Reporter he was surprised he defeated Knight.

"I mean, she's still doing her thing. She was amazing the whole time and if it was up to me, I definitely would have let her win. No question. That's somebody I look up to. Nobody wants to beat Gladys Knight at anything! I'd let her win a video game," he said.

T-Pain said it was difficult staying masked up through the entire show.

"We couldn't talk. They didn't allow us to talk to anybody just to make sure our speaking voices didn't give away our identity. We couldn't leave our hotel rooms without fully body coverage and something over our face. They appointed entire uniforms for all the contestants," he said.

"You're covering up your legs, you've got pants under your pants so none of your ankle was sticking out, you've got to keep your hands in your pockets until you get into your dressing room. It was so much every morning that I had to wake up an hour earlier than I normally would just to get all this stuff together."

Next: "The Masked Singer" will return for a second season after it was renewed back in January.