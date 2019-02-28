SALT LAKE CITY — After months of assessment, a pair of competing proposals now before Utah lawmakers are set to determine the fate of the Utah Science, Technology and Research initiative.

One reads much like a gallow's call and the other a reprieve.

Sen. Scott Sandall, R-Trementon, is the sponsor of SB212, which proposes to dissolve the USTAR governing board and move the agency's remaining programs, downsized over the past several legislative sessions, under the umbrella of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. The bill is scheduled to be discussed Friday morning by the Senate Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee.

"For at least the past year, we have been looking at this, that USTAR was no longer accomplishing the objectives it was begun under," Sandall said. "Last year, we pushed the pause button and this year, this legislation dismantles the program."

But Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, said his bill, HB264, is addressing issues raised by legislators, including potential overlap with other work being done by GOED, while keeping the agency intact.

"As we look around the country, there is tremendous value in having a quasi-independent group like USTAR in place," Winder said. "And despite the hiccups that USTAR has had in years past, technology commercialization is more important to Utah's future than ever."

How we got here

Former Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. announced the creation of the research initiative in 2005. The new program, Huntsman said, was designed to leverage Utah's homegrown scientific innovation into a powerful economic catalyst that would make the state a "haven" for forward-thinking researchers and create a system of returns that would expand with each year.

In its initial incarnation, USTAR was tasked with recruiting "rock star" academics and placing them at the state's top two research institutions, Utah State University and the University of Utah, and provide funding to fast-track research with commercial potential. The new agency would also create a system of grants to help accelerate entrepreneurial pursuits with science innovation at their core — an area, because of its long development arcs, routinely shunned by private capital markets.

But in 2013 a scathing legislative audit revealed issues with reporting practices, including inflated performance numbers, and led to a wholesale recalibration of the agency overseen by former Lt. Gov. Greg Bell.

Another reset took place in 2016 with legislators severing the agency's ties with state universities and slashing its budget and programming.

By many accounts, that last adjustment put USTAR in a sort of performance sweet spot, administering grants aimed at bolstering biotech and life science commercial efforts and hosting programs aimed to build the state's portfolio of successes in so-called "deep-tech" innovation industries — an arena facing bigger challenges in attracting investment than companies focused on software and information technology that had shorter product development arcs.

A third-party assessment of the agency, completed in August 2018, gave it stellar marks and noted five-year benchmarks, established by Utah lawmakers, had been met in just two years. The evaluation, performed by TEConomy Partners, based in Columbus, Ohio, described the agency as "a lean, effective, and outcomes-driven organization" and underscored the high level of performance shown by companies that received its support.

"The data and analysis presented in this evaluation find that USTAR’s current portfolio of programs are strategic, aligned to the state’s technology-based economic development goals, and focused on an important market gap that is constraining deep-technology startup growth and economic diversification," the report reads. "Since the 2016 legislative reset, USTAR program data indicate strong demand for USTAR grant programs and good investment and sales growth performance by USTAR companies."

Last fall, the agency's board distributed copies of the TEConomy report to a group of Utah business and economic experts in hopes of getting their thoughts on the findings. Here are some excerpts from the feedback the agency received in response. These comments represent the opinions of the individuals and not necessarily their respective companies or agencies.

"The new model seems to be working well. It would be extremely unfortunate for the Legislature to back away from continued support of the program at this point." — Stan Albrecht, president emeritus, USU

"USTAR has evolved over time to address changing needs and opportunities as noted in the TEConomy report. The 2016 changes and new programs have been well-received and I believe that USTAR will play an increasingly important role in the future. This effort should continue, knowing that new opportunities may require further refinements to existing programs." — Pat Jones, former Utah state senator, CEO of Womens Leadership Institute

Pat Jones, former Utah state senator, CEO of Womens Leadership Institute "While the current data is positive it is too early to make a proper assessment of the new direction established by the 'reset.' This kind of economic development takes time and it is too soon to make good judgments and change directions." — Nolan Karras, former speaker of the Utah House

"The purposes and strategies of USTAR were changed by legislative mandate in 2016. The 2018 TEConomy report indicates that progress is being made consistent with the new purposes and metrics. More time is needed to make a proper evaluation." — Spencer P. Eccles, CEO Cynosure, former executive director of GOED

"Never in human history has the evidence been clearer — economies that invest in science and technology will be on the economic leaderboard of the future. ...Utah’s long-term prosperity will be fueled by smart investment in science, research and technology." — Natalie Gochnour, associate dean of the David Eccles School of Business and executive director of the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the U.

Months of discussion

Over the 2018 interim, legislators on the Business, Economic Development and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee dug further into the work of the Utah Science, Technology and Research initiative, as well as the tasks of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, seeking to identify program redundancies and make some changes. But discussions at committee hearings reflected concerns among some about whether USTAR should continue to exist at all.

Last summer, Rep. Marc Roberts, R-Salem, mused whether the agency's budget would be "better spent on roads and other infrastructure that are more, in my mind, justifiable government operations." Others on the committee raised the question of whether funding the agency was the "highest and best use" of taxpayer dollars.

Gov. Gary Herbert's staff told the Deseret News during interim meetings last year that Herbert had impaneled a blue-ribbon working group to explore the best path forward for the agency, concurrent with lawmaker's ongoing discussions. But a report expected from that effort, scheduled for an October meeting of the legislative committee considering the agency's fate, was canceled at the last minute. Sandall, who was vice chairman of the appropriations subcommittee when the review was under way, said the committee was "looking for input from them but we did not receive any report."

When asked this week about the findings of the panel, a Herbert spokeswoman said the work turned out to be inconclusive.

“Gov. Herbert has not received a consensus recommendation for the best way for the state to support the research and development of deep technology," the spokeswoman said.

Last fall, in the midst of the multiple assessments, USTAR Director Ivy Estabrooke, a research scientist with a long history in the public sector including a position with the U.S. Department of Defense where she oversaw deep-tech research, resigned, noting the overt politicization of the agency in her resignation letter.

"After four years, I had done what I felt what I could do to right the ship at USTAR," Estabrooke said. "Implementing the programs, ensuring that the returns on the programs were good and that we were exceeding our metrics.

"I truly believe that, as much as possible, the fundamental processes of discovery, invention and innovation should not be politically driven. I think we've seen the outcomes of innovation efforts being driven by politics without expertise to screen and guide it and they are the Solyndras and perpetual motion machines of the world."

USTAR deputy director Brian Somers would assume the role as interim director, but followed Estabrooke out the door earlier this year. The agency's current interim director, Barbara Araneo, shared a statement with the Deseret News about the possibility of the agency's dissolution should Sandall's bill find favor with lawmakers and the governor.

"We understand the motivation to consolidate economic development agencies under one entity," Araneo said. "Further, we are dedicated to working with the governor and the Legislature to garner full endorsement for science-based technology and commercial enterprises."

Richard Kendell, a USTAR board member and former commissioner of the Utah System of Higher Education, said he and fellow board members were not consulted by Sandall before his proposal was drafted and was unhappy with the direction of the legislation.

"As a member of the governing authority, I’m disappointed that there would be an effort to dismantle USTAR given the fact that it is an important part of the ecology of tech-oriented economic development in the state."

"I’m also disappointed to see that the idea to eliminate USTAR got very little discussion. The proposal, as presented by Sen. Sandall, was never shared with the board. In effect, we were left out of the loop. It would have been good, and productive, to have included board members, a group of knowledgable people that at least have the benefit of familiarity with the day-to-day work of USTAR and the strengths of the agency."

Downsized, not deleted?

While SB212 sponsor Sandall described what his bill does as a "dismantling" of the agency, he acknowledged that some programs administered by the agency would live on under the auspices of the Governor's Office of Economic Development, should his proposal become statute.

BioUtah Executive Director Kelvyn Cullimore said he's been in communication with legislators about SB212 and interprets the goal of the proposal as a reset, rather than a wrecking ball. Cullimore works closely with Utah biotech and life sciences companies through BioUtah, a trade group for the industry, and believes lawmakers are supportive of the sector overall, just not with the approach that USTAR has been taking.

"This bill should not be interpreted as a lack of support among legislators for biotech," Cullimore said. "More a dissatisfaction with a methodology rather than the mission.

"While I do believe USTAR has shown significant improvement in the last year, and a model that was working better, I think the momentum was already in place to make a change."

Cullimore also expressed his hope that the diminished support of Utah biotech and life sciences efforts that would result should SB212 come to pass will be short-lived.

"What we need to do in this next year is evaluate what has worked, what has not worked and how we can craft that into a uniquely Utah solution," Cullimore said. "The good news is there’s an appetite at the Legislature and governor's office for a properly structured, technology-based economic development program."