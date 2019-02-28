SALT LAKE CITY — Noting that "you can't solve your financial problems in a day, a week or a month," the state treasurer is hoping that Utahns develop better savings habits to ensure a better future.

"It happens over a long period of time," State Treasurer David Damschen said. He added that individuals are best served if they can develop long-term goals for savings and financial stability. Of particular importance is trying to plan for retirement.

This week, Damschen's office and a financial advocacy collaborative are launching a statewide effort to get people to become savings-focused this year. “Utah Saves Week” urges Utahns to examine their savings habits and work to develop ways to improve their financial situation.

The effort is being led by Damschen, who chairs the Utah Council on Financial and Economic Education — an organization made up of over 50 private and public entities with the mission to increase Utahns' financial abilities.

Utah Saves is a tool that helps Utahns hold themselves accountable to their savings goals and receive free professional advice from online resources, a news release stated. Utahns are urged to pledge to create a savings plan at utahsaves.org where they can receive advice designed specifically toward their savings goals, according to the release.

"Younger Americans are facing likely cuts to Social Security benefits," he said. "Health care costs are making it much more difficult for people to save. The cost of higher education has risen dramatically and so anyone who has that factored in and not saving adequately for that is (in trouble)."

He noted that various factors have made maintaining financial stability very challenging in today's economic climate, but being disciplined and accessing the proper resources can help individuals reach their savings goals.

"You can solve these problems overnight, you have to take baby steps — that one step in the right direction," Damschen said. "With the technology that we have, there is no reason why people can't keep themselves very well-informed about money and money issues."

He urged Utahns to tap into the sources available through reputable podcasts or credible online resources to become financially informed and eventually self-reliant.

Regarding saving for the long term, Thomas Brady, director of the Utah Division of Securities, encouraged Utahns to focus their efforts on becoming a "proactive saver," which will translate into becoming a "proactive investor."

"If people would pay themselves first in the way of their savings account or retirement account, that would save them a lot of heartburn," Brady said. "Be a little self-centered on your savings and putting something aside for yourself. That would curb a lot of the problems that we see today (regarding individual finances)."

He said finding the right resources is a significant part of creating smart financial habits and "a little bit of out of sight, out of mind doesn't hurt either."

"When doing automatic savings, to separate your paycheck sometimes it's better to do a direct deposit directly into a retirement account or directly into a savings account so that you don't even see it," he explained. "That way you get into the practice and the rhythm of saving and living within your means."

He acknowledged the difficulty in being disciplined enough to manually move money into various accounts every paycheck, but direct deposit can help remedy some of that challenge. To look for resources, the Utah Division of Securities website has free information to help Utahns find the help they need to become financially well-educated, he said.

"If people live below their means and start living that way, they'll start making better savings decisions, which will lead to better investing decisions," Brady said.