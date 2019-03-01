How about a carbon price on alcohol, carbonated beverages, human and animal respiration and backyard barbeques? These sources all give off CO2. Also: If human activity can cause global warming, then human activity can also cause global cooling.

One of the inexpensive ways to bring about global cooling is to plant a tree or many trees. Tree leaves provide shade and reflect heat back into space. Trees also convert CO2 into wood and oxygen. If global warming can cause increasing CO2 emissions from our oceans, and increased ocean CO2 into the atmosphere causes increased global warming, then Earth should erupt in a fireball sometime soon. Look at what happened to Venus.

Wallace Haynes

West Valley