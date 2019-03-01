HB220 recently passed by our Legislature opens the door to allow Class B and Class C nuclear wastes to be stored at the EnergySolutions Clive Skull Valley repository. These wastes increase in toxicity over time. No matter one’s political persuasion, Independent, Republican, Libertarian or Democrat, this bill must be halted in its tracks.

This is a Utah state issue. Other states and the U.S. Department of Energy are salivating and jumping for joy about this scenario. They probably cannot believe that our state will actually welcome in these toxic wastes.

I urge Gov. Gary Herbert to be courageous, put the politics aside and exercise his veto on this legislation. This should not be a political issue — these are extremely serious health and safety matters threatening our families, our children and our children’s children.

Leslie and Gail Ellison

Salt Lake City