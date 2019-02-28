The annualized patch, patch, patch approach to funding K-12 in Utah is yet again proving to be a failed method for a state regularly at or near the bottom of per-pupil funding in listings by state. News that the $1.3 billion surplus is shrinking is another reminder that going long is the best solution for our kids' future. Our Schools Now had the right idea until the not-so-grand compromise to add to the tax on gasoline was torpedoed by tax-averse Americans for Prosperity and voters who fell in line.

Development of an annually reliable new stream of revenue to add to usual funding sources has for years been the only logical solution in Utah to ending highly successful teachers leaving in droves, growing inability to recruit the best and brightest for long teaching careers, overcrowding of under-supported classrooms, compensation packages and support for professional development more in line with those offered to truck drivers than educated professionals.

Legislators, there's still time this session to get the ball rolling, don't you think?

Ron Smith

North Logan